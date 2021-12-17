UJET Partners with Assembled
UJET, a cloud contact center provider, is partnering with Assembled, a provider of workforce management software, to provide UJET customers with greater insights and enhanced support team capabilities.
Through this integration, UJET customers offering phone and/or chat support now have access to automated employee scheduling, forecasting, and reporting, all wrapped in one interface. .
"Effective customer support requires strong planning and can be a powerful brand differentiator, but only if businesses have actionable data on support team performance to drive customer retention and loyalty," said Tom Puorro, chief business officer of UJET, in a statement "Assembled centralizes this data for stronger analysis so that brands can continuously improve. Combined with UJET's ability to unify consumer data for a more contextual and frictionless customer journey, support teams can engage with customers like never before."
"We are building solutions that empower the modern support team, and customer experience partnerships are core to this strategy. In pairing up with UJET, we're able to offer intelligent workforce management capabilities to the most innovative support teams, from agents to team leads to management," said Assembled CEO Ryan Wang in a statement.
"Rather than building integrations for every contact platform, we're focused on partners that share our philosophy around CX innovation, agent empowerment, and full team visibility. UJET is a prime example of this," said Assembled's head of product, John Wang, in a statement.