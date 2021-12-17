ENACOMM Partners with PCSU
ENACOMM is working with PCSU, a credit union service organization, to streamline mobile application and website development for credit unions. The agreement enables credit unions to roll out mobile apps and websites through PSCU's prepaid product line with functionality that includes biometric authentication.
The prepaid mobile application and website platforms were built once and deployed multiple times for PSCU credit unions.
The mobile apps include modern money-management functionality, such as smart budgets with personalized guidance and alerts that help customers stay within their set limits, auto-categorization of expenses, set-aside goal tracking, and mobile check deposit. They are also secure, with two-factor authentication, touch and face identification, and real-time alerts and notificationsl.
The prepaid web platform matches the mobile application in function and feel. Each branded website lets credit unions feature breakout information, card activation and linking, access to member support, mobile app download links, and much more.
"With our digital-first product strategy, PSCU is committed to helping credit unions deliver enhanced digital experiences to their members, and smartly-designed digital interaction channels are essential for success in today's increasingly digital world," said Cody Banks, vice president of payment and faud solutions at PSCU, in a statement. "Our partnership with ENACOMM makes a process that typically demands considerable time and investment significantly more efficient, better enabling our credit unions to help their members seamlessly conduct essential prepaid banking needs through their preferred channels."
"Credit unions have unique advantages over big banks, such as local presence and deep member relationships, but one challenge has been lack of budget to build modern technology on par with the offerings of banks in the billion- and trillion-dollar clubs," said ENACOMM CEO Michael Boukadakis in a statement. "ENACOMM is happy to be able to empower these smaller financial institutions to viably compete with advanced, easy-to-use self-service technologies in a digitally-driven world."