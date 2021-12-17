ENACOMM Partners with PCSU

ENACOMM is working with PCSU, a credit union service organization, to streamline mobile application and website development for credit unions. The agreement enables credit unions to roll out mobile apps and websites through PSCU's prepaid product line with functionality that includes biometric authentication.

The prepaid mobile application and website platforms were built once and deployed multiple times for PSCU credit unions.

The mobile apps include modern money-management functionality, such as smart budgets with personalized guidance and alerts that help customers stay within their set limits, auto-categorization of expenses, set-aside goal tracking, and mobile check deposit. They are also secure, with two-factor authentication, touch and face identification, and real-time alerts and notificationsl.

The prepaid web platform matches the mobile application in function and feel. Each branded website lets credit unions feature breakout information, card activation and linking, access to member support, mobile app download links, and much more.