TaskUs Partners with Artificial Intelligence Provider ASAPP

TaskUs, a digital outsourcing provider, is partnering with ASAPP, an artificial intelligence (AI) research-driven company, combining ASAPP's technology with TaskUs' specialized services.

"ASAPP and TaskUs see a clear opportunity to transform how companies interact with their customers. The partnership will deliver significant economic impact and improvement in the metrics that matter to the world's leading companies as they look for the best customer experience (CX) that protects and grows their brands," said ASAPP CEO Michael Lawder in a statement. "We're delighted to partner with TaskUs. They are an innovative, people-first company that cares deeply about their culture and 35,600 frontline employees who support over 100 leading technology companies."

"This partnership between ASAPP and TaskUs is designed to deliver exceptional results for our clients and their customers. ASAPP automates time-consuming service and sales processes to increase overall efficiency, enabling TaskUs teammates to focus on providing differentiated customer experiences and resolve customer issues. They will help TaskUs raise human performance, making our frontline teammates smarter and more effective through advancements in its AI applications and services," said Jarrod Johnson, TaskUs' chief customer officer, in a statement. "Our partnership with ASAPP represents the most timely, in-demand advantages of digital transformation, an area where TaskUs truly excels, to more large enterprises seeking its benefits."