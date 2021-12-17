Lucid and Attest Continue Their Partnership

Lucid, a provider of programmatic research technology, and Attest, providers of a cloud-based consumer research platform, have signed a five-year partnership deal.

"Gaining ethically sourced insights, knowledge, and data on future or potential customers has become crucial to business success, and the rise of technology-driven research platforms, like Lucid and Attest, are making it possible for anyone to conduct research and analysis in their own way, time and budget," said Emel Mohammadally, senior vice president of EMEA at Lucid, in a statement.

"The research industry is moving at such an exciting pace, with increasing demand for simplicity and power; simplicity to start and conduct great research easily, with power to land on unique insights and take action with ever-increasing confidence," said Jeremy King, CEO of Attest, in a statement. "Human expertise and judgment will always be an essential part of research, and now software and technology are enabling advances in automation, efficiency, and scale. This makes it much easier for anyone who is curious about consumers or trends to get the answers they need on a continuous basis, to uncover bold choices, and make winning moves quickly. Lucid shares the same mindset as Attest when it comes to radically improving the capabilities and availability of market research. We're all very excited to continue our partnership."