Theorem Expands LinkedIn Offering with Creative Optimization

Theorem, a digital media and marketing services provider and LinkedIn Marketing Partner, is expanding its LinkedIn offering. The new Creative Optimization packages include an immersive audit of digital channels to develop original concepts for social campaigns.

As a certified LinkedIn Marketing Partner since 2018, Theorem provides a suite of digital solutions, including custom creative services packages with content audits, original copy and design, and A/B testing for landing pages, microsite, programmatic ad design, message, and display ads.