Theorem Expands LinkedIn Offering with Creative Optimization
Theorem, a digital media and marketing services provider and LinkedIn Marketing Partner, is expanding its LinkedIn offering. The new Creative Optimization packages include an immersive audit of digital channels to develop original concepts for social campaigns.
As a certified LinkedIn Marketing Partner since 2018, Theorem provides a suite of digital solutions, including custom creative services packages with content audits, original copy and design, and A/B testing for landing pages, microsite, programmatic ad design, message, and display ads.
"We are honored to expand our offerings with LinkedIn," said Kara Degeorgis, art director at Theorem, in a statement. "Data and creative have always gone hand in hand. If you want your creative to do the work for you, you have to understand your audience. A/B testing is critical when it comes to social advertising because it allows for quick wins and insights on messaging, design, and the user journey. The key to creative optimization is using an iterative process of discover, deliver, optimize to have a sustainable strategy that is always evolving with the customer."