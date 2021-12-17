Ericsson Emodo Launches Creative Lab

Emodo, an Ericsson company providing audience, inventory, and creative advertising solutions, has launched Emodo Creative Lab to help companies design experiential ads in formats that include asugmented reality, 3D, 360-degree, and immersive audio.

In pilot campaigns, ads in these formats delivered up to four times the average engagement of standard mobile ads. Users repeatedly showed a high propensity to engage for up to five minutes with the branded content.

Emodo's first, full-featured, 5G-powered AR ad was launched for The Broadway League to promote the return of Broadway shows after the COVID-19 shutdown. The ad transports users to New York's Times Square through an AR snow globe on their mobile screens and lets them interact with an array of Broadway productions that float through the air in 360 degrees, hear unique audio vignettes about each Broadway show, and click through to buy tickets. So far, of those who have clicked on the ad, 92 percent entered the experience. The average person spends 2:56 minutes engaging with the experience, and 37 percent of people share the experience.