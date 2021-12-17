Ericsson Emodo Launches Creative Lab
Emodo, an Ericsson company providing audience, inventory, and creative advertising solutions, has launched Emodo Creative Lab to help companies design experiential ads in formats that include asugmented reality, 3D, 360-degree, and immersive audio.
In pilot campaigns, ads in these formats delivered up to four times the average engagement of standard mobile ads. Users repeatedly showed a high propensity to engage for up to five minutes with the branded content.
Emodo's first, full-featured, 5G-powered AR ad was launched for The Broadway League to promote the return of Broadway shows after the COVID-19 shutdown. The ad transports users to New York's Times Square through an AR snow globe on their mobile screens and lets them interact with an array of Broadway productions that float through the air in 360 degrees, hear unique audio vignettes about each Broadway show, and click through to buy tickets. So far, of those who have clicked on the ad, 92 percent entered the experience. The average person spends 2:56 minutes engaging with the experience, and 37 percent of people share the experience.
"As Broadway shows reopened, the rising prominence of a younger, more technology-fluent economic buyer inspired us to create a compelling experience that would offer a deeper level of engagement," said Andrew Lazzaro, architect of the "This is Broadway" campaign, in a statement. "The Emodo team applied every insight from our campaign to help craft a creative execution that would break through the clutter and amplify awareness about Broadway's return. To have a consumer engage with our brands for nearly three minutes through an ad unit is extraordinary."
"As a subsidiary of Ericsson, a global telecommunications leader pioneering innovation in 5G, Emodo is exclusively at the forefront of 5G-powered advertising. We believe 5G is already reshaping the future of our industry," said Alistair Goodman, CEO and general manager of Emodo, in a statement. "With the industry's latest privacy regulations, marketers need new strategies and capabilities that elevate consumer engagement. We’re excited to launch the Emodo Creative Lab to continue to build high-impact, immersive advertising experiences that help marketers establish higher benchmarks and exceed expectations for their advertising investments."