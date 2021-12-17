Unity Ads Offers Access to Meta Audience Network

Unity, providers of a platform for creating and operating real-time 3D content, has launched Meta Audience Network for in-app bidding access in Unity Mediation, available within Unity Ads.
With this integration, publishers get self-serve and streamlined access to a premium demand source, with more than 60 ad ecosystem partners, and enhanced tools to set pricing strategies, bid competitively, and maximize overall ad fill.
"This partnership with Meta Audience Network will unlock important access to one of the leading bidders in the industry for developers of all sizes using Unity Ads," said Felix Thé, senior vice president of product management for Operate Solutions at Unity, in a statement. "Our priority is always to enable our developers' success, and, with this partnership, we are delivering a streamlined path to maximizing revenue potential. This is a significant step we are taking to ensure we are equipping publishers with what they need to achieve operational and monetary efficiencies."
"Meta Audience Network and Unity share a vision of generating incremental value and transparency for in-app developers on a global scale," said Julius Ramirez, head of adtech partnerships at Meta Audience Network, in a statement. "This integration streamlines access to high-quality demand, enabling developers to maximize their revenue with greater efficiency."