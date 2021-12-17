Sprinklr Partners with Google Cloud

Sprinklr, has partnered with Google Cloud to offer its customers a public cloud option for deploying its Unified Customer Experience Management (Unified CXM) platform.

"Enterprises are increasingly seeking out technologies that help them create unique experiences for customers with speed and at scale" said Robert Harper, director of channel sales at Google Cloud, in a statement. "We're thrilled to further our partnership with Sprinklr and have the Sprinklr Unified-CXM platform available on Google Cloud so we can continue providing solutions that help customers succeed within a scalable, secure environment."

"Sprinklr works with large, global companies that want flexibility when deciding where to manage their enterprise data and consider our platform a business-critical application," said Doug Balut, senior vice president of global alliances at Sprinklr, in a statement. "Giving our customers the opportunity to manage Sprinklr on Google Cloud empowers them to create engaging customer experiences while maintaining the high security, scalability, and performance they need to run their businesses."