ForgeRock Adds Themed User Journeys and Organizations to its Identity Cloud Platform

ForgeRock, a provider of digital identity solutions, has added Organizations and Themed User Journeys to the ForgeRock Identity Cloud.

These features provide a unified system for managing all identities, such as business partners and vendors, which require particular configurations and privileges. At the same time, they help ensure that every touchpoint along buyer journeys feel personal and effortless.

ForgeRock Organizations enables IT teams to match specific security configurations, like password policies and access permissions with different identity types, from a single implementation. This allows them to consolidate multiple identity types into a single system.

ForgeRock Themed User Journeys offer out-of-the-box design options for administrators so they can configure identity journeys and customize common digital experiences or create new ones.