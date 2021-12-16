Kinesso Launches Kanvas for Marketing App Development
Kinesso, IPG's marketing intelligence company, today launched Kanvas, an update of the narketing and advertising Developer Community it launched last year.
Kanvas allows users to address advertising and marketing technology challenges, including defining audiences, creating insights, and running and optimizing campaigns. Kanvas now boasts nine APIs, with double-digit growth expected in 2022.
Kanvas provides the following:
- Nine APIs with more than 120 endpoints that help solve for challenges, such as accessing untapped audiences; creating campaign insights and analytics; using data to drive continuously optimized campaigns; and features taxonomy standardization to ensure accurate campaign measurement;
- Plug-and-play innovation, allowing users to build new solutions through its suite of APIs or by plugging in existing martech and adtech solutions;
- Proven results after initial testing with partners such as Acxiom, PlaygroundXYZ, and The Trade Desk.
"By putting the power of Kinesso's technology directly into the hands of agencies and brands, Kanvas helps businesses craft meaningful experiences for people, with results that are meaningful to their businesses in a low-code and customizable way; the use cases are endless," said Graham Wilkinson, executive vice president of product innovation at Kinesso, in a statement. "Kanvas fuels innovation by being open, accessible, and infinitely customizable, and unlike the most successful adtech and martech solutions, it is built for advertisers by advertisers. I look forward to seeing the many ways Kanvas contributes to better marketing experiences for people and better marketing results for businesses."
"To drive addressable campaign success and to ensure seamless cooperation between departments, we rely on performance insights derived from data from across advertising channels that we can tie back to yield and product data," said Luke van der Wal, online marketing innovation expert at Sunweb Group, in a statement. "The Search and Social Reporting API accessible via the Kanvas platform aggregates all data sources through to a single endpoint and presents it in a user-friendly dashboard tailored to our needs."