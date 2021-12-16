Kinesso Launches Kanvas for Marketing App Development

Kinesso, IPG's marketing intelligence company, today launched Kanvas, an update of the narketing and advertising Developer Community it launched last year.

Kanvas allows users to address advertising and marketing technology challenges, including defining audiences, creating insights, and running and optimizing campaigns. Kanvas now boasts nine APIs, with double-digit growth expected in 2022.

Kanvas provides the following:

Nine APIs with more than 120 endpoints that help solve for challenges, such as accessing untapped audiences; creating campaign insights and analytics; using data to drive continuously optimized campaigns; and features taxonomy standardization to ensure accurate campaign measurement;

Plug-and-play innovation, allowing users to build new solutions through its suite of APIs or by plugging in existing martech and adtech solutions;

Proven results after initial testing with partners such as Acxiom, PlaygroundXYZ, and The Trade Desk.