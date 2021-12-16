Packable Partners with Tradeswell

E-commerce companies Packable and Tradeswell partnered to bring Tradeswell's advanced data, operations, and intelligence platform and Packable's data, commerce, and marketing engines to create an end-to-end technology solution for Packable's e-commerce platform.

Through this partnership, Tradeswell's artificial intelligence-powered operating and intelligence platform will play a critical role in advancing Packable's vision of a single unified hub of cross-functional data with automated actions and insights across the entire e-commerce value chain, from retail and marketing to finance and logistics.

"Packable is thrilled to partner with Tradeswell to build on our strong foundation of e-commerce enablement and create a true end-to-end solution for brands. This is an exciting time of growth as we work hard to expand our SaaS offerings for our customers and forming strategic partnerships to co-create unique solutions in order to power brands' growth in e-commerce is critical to our continued success," said Andrew Vagenas, CEO of Packable, in a statement. "We're also proud to be making an investment in Tradeswell, demonstrating our confidence in the long-term viability of their technology and allowing the Tradeswell team to reach new heights. Beyond this exciting investment, our partnership will allow our brand managers and brand partners to work closely together and unlock insights to drive profitable revenue growth and increased brand market share. By working with Packable and Tradeswell, brands can rely on the right tools and technology for lightning-fast, machine-smart decision-making."

"Packable is a powerhouse and sets the industry standard in the markets it serves and each that it enters," said Paul Palmieri, CEO of Tradeswell, in a statement. "We are excited to partner with a company that understands how true advantage in e-commerce comes from faster and nuanced access to enhanced data and insights across e-commerce channels."

"Even just a few years ago, the technology that existed for brands would not be able to keep up with how quickly marketplaces were evolving," said Jesse Leikin, senior vice president of products and technology at Tradeswell, in a statement. "But now, what we've developed anticipates what programmatic digital commerce looks like years into the future. We're excited to work with Packable to become the AI engine powering e-commerce 3.0."