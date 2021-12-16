First Insight Adds Segmentation Capabilities
First Insight has enhanced its Next-Gen Experience Management (XM) platform's segmentation and marketing capabilities. Users can now create target customer segments and leverage these segments for more accurate marketing.
The enhancements include dashboards for tracking and trending key metrics, attributes, and reporting and visibility into per-segment completion status.
"Companies across all sectors are trying, and many are struggling, to understand their market segments and create strategic target personas," said Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight, in a statement. "These new segmentation and survey capabilities enable teams to create personas effectively, track preference trends over time, and act on specific insights to create experiences that will delight their target customers. This platform enhancement is an immense revenue and efficiency unlock for our customers.
"Our customers are blown away by the speed, scale, efficiency, and added value of these new marketing and segmentation enhancements," Petro said. "Consumer insights and marketing teams have a major new platform for understanding their target personas and creating the brand, product, and customer experiences their customers will love. With the increasing consumer focus on sustainability and persistent supply chain disruptions, increasing confidence and reducing risk isn't a nice-to-have, it’s a must-have."