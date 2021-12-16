RRD Aligns Communications Solution for Nonprofits

R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD), a provider of marketing and business communications, has launched an omnichannel offering designed to meet nonprofits' need for elevated communications agility that maximizes the value of each touchpoint along the donor-member journey.

This solution includes the following services:

Creative and content development fueled by Alchemy by RRD, a one-stop global creative studio;

Full-service digital marketing support led by RRD's platform-agnostic expertise and email service provider partnerships; and

Commercial print and direct mail resources to test and execute highly targeted, event-triggered campaigns.