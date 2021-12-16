RRD Aligns Communications Solution for Nonprofits
R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD), a provider of marketing and business communications, has launched an omnichannel offering designed to meet nonprofits' need for elevated communications agility that maximizes the value of each touchpoint along the donor-member journey.
This solution includes the following services:
- Creative and content development fueled by Alchemy by RRD, a one-stop global creative studio;
- Full-service digital marketing support led by RRD's platform-agnostic expertise and email service provider partnerships; and
- Commercial print and direct mail resources to test and execute highly targeted, event-triggered campaigns.
"In person, at the mailbox, or online — a nonprofit's pursuit to engage, acquire, and retain a donor or member can take a variety of paths. The challenge lies in making each and every touchpoint along that journey count," said John Pecaric, president of RRD Marketing Solutions and Business Services. "RRD's experience within the nonprofit industry continues to help our clients hone efficient and effective marketing and communications strategies that drive connection on a personal, more meaningful level. The end result: stronger, lasting relationships that produce greater lifetime value."