Madison Logic Launches ML Insights

Madison Logic, providers of a digital account-based marketing (ABM) platform, has launched the latest release of the ML Platform with ML Insights, providing purchase intent signals.

ML Insights unifies the following three signals under one umbrella to create a holistic view of companies demonstrating the highest propensity to purchase:

B2B Research, which gives marketers visibility using third-party signals into the in-market accounts consuming web content on specific products or solutions across thousands of websites;

Install Base, which leverages account technology investments in complementary or competitive hardware and software applications; and

Historical Performance, which uncovers the buying centers being targeted and actively engaging with relevant content and advertising.

ML Platform customers using ML Insights are able to identify the best companies to engage, and the content most likely to accelerate conversions. ML Insights unlocks data-driven optimization recommendations by doing the following:

Monitoring market activity for gaps in buyer and seller behaviors;

Uncovering changes in technology adoption at target accounts; and

Prioritizing engagement strategies to specific accounts and personas within those accounts across buyers' journeys.

"All software organizations are executing on account-based strategies, and the market has never been more competitive to drive sales," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic, in a statement. "Having more insight into in-market accounts and knowing who to target within those accounts gives marketers the biggest opportunity to differentiate and gain an advantage to shorten sales cycles."

With ML Insights, proprietary historical performance data is available to help clients better understand how frequently their accounts are being targeted across multiple digital channels, as well as which key personas are being singled out within the buying committee. This performance data is refreshed weekly, highlighting how the buying committee within target accounts engages across channels to optimize for the highest conversion.

Madison Logic beta clients leveraging ML Insights have realized an average 32 percent increase in account engagement, resulting in a 19 percent increase in pipeline volume.