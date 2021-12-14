Semcasting Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance
Semcasting, providers of an identity management platform for IP, location and device-targeting, has completed compliance for Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 examination and Type II Compliance related to its data privacy.
SOC2 compliance certification recognizes companies' effective implementation of employee controls and training, IT systems and risk management control, product discipline, and vendor selection.
"Trust but verify should be the standard that all clients should apply to protect the privacy of their users and prospects. This is especially true when it comes to the management of digital identity," said Ray Kingman, founder and CEO of Semcasting, in a statement. "Completing a SOC 2 Type II independent audit provides our clients with third-party validation that we do more than talk about privacy. We are willing and able to provide independent testing and validation that proves our systems and controls for handling their data can be trusted."