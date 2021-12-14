Salesloft Adds Buyer Sentiment and Intent to the Modern Revenue Workspace

Salesloft, provider of a sales engagement platform, has added email capabilities and enhanced integrated workflows to the Modern Revenue Workspace.

Among the new features are the following:

"By surfacing AI-driven insights in the workflow, our customers can prospect with the right message and easily add stakeholders to buyer groups," said Ellie Fields, chief product officer of Salesloft, in a statement. "Buyer sentiment helps sales teams connect the dots between messaging and positive replies. This also helps sellers identify objections at a glance so they can address them quickly. Sellers can adjust sentiment according to their read of the situation, and managers get the data they need to close more deals."