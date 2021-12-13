Dynata Acquires Optimus Analytics
Dynata, providers of a first-party data platform for insights, activation, and measurement, has acquired 0ptimus Analytics, an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) data science and technology company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition of 0ptimus makes Dynata's first-party data immediately more actionable, connecting it with trusted second- and third-party data. Dynata's connected data solutions enable clients to create, understand, and activate custom audiences, enrich data sets, and measure the effectiveness of advertising, all in a single integrated environment. By adding 0ptimus, Dynata makes it easier and faster for marketers to connect customer intelligence and consumer insights into custom first-party, people-based audiences for media, marketing and CRM activation at scale.
This addition, along with Dynata's recent acquisition of Ameritest, a creative testing firm, enables Dynata to offer a complete end-to-end suite of advertising solutions, from audience discovery, connected data, and campaign activation to advertising effectiveness measurement and optimization.
"We believe that understanding the real behaviors and true motivations of real people is the foundation of marketing success," said Scott Tranter, founder and CEO of 0ptimus Analytics, in a statement. "We help clients understand who their real customer is and then target them for maximum engagement. We're excited to join Dynata and continue to help brands in their efforts to understand and engage their audiences to drive demand and grow their business."
"There is a natural synergy between 0ptimus and Dynata's existing advertising solutions portfolio, leveraging our first-party data and connecting it to our clients' data and third-party sources, which provides the foundation for better understanding audiences, creating models and activating campaigns to improve advertising effectiveness," said Gary Laben, CEO of Dynata, in a statement. "The addition of 0ptimus' capabilities reinforces our commitment to helping our clients to not only uncover insights, but also activate these insights, measure results, and ultimately drive growth."