Dynata Acquires Optimus Analytics

Dynata, providers of a first-party data platform for insights, activation, and measurement, has acquired 0ptimus Analytics, an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) data science and technology company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of 0ptimus makes Dynata's first-party data immediately more actionable, connecting it with trusted second- and third-party data. Dynata's connected data solutions enable clients to create, understand, and activate custom audiences, enrich data sets, and measure the effectiveness of advertising, all in a single integrated environment. By adding 0ptimus, Dynata makes it easier and faster for marketers to connect customer intelligence and consumer insights into custom first-party, people-based audiences for media, marketing and CRM activation at scale.

This addition, along with Dynata's recent acquisition of Ameritest, a creative testing firm, enables Dynata to offer a complete end-to-end suite of advertising solutions, from audience discovery, connected data, and campaign activation to advertising effectiveness measurement and optimization.