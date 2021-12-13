Small Ax Creative and Cluster Partner

Small Ax Creative, a dynamic creative and production shop, and Cluster, a social impact app provider and impact creator agency, are partnering to help companies ideate, produce, and launch ad campaigns that both align with social and environmental impact causes and engage their social media influencer supporters.

"The potential gains that nonprofits, creators, and brands can see by using their media dollars to tell empowering stories is massive. Not to mention there is no better way to engage with Gen Z than by activating change and letting the brand's story naturally unfold as a purveyor of purpose," said Cluster Founder and CEO C.R. Celona in a statement..

"Brands today must align themselves with socially relevant [and] activated campaigns so that they can show real-world impact or else become irrelevant. The world we now live in is one where social influencers drive brand awareness and campaigns for social good are seen as a must-have for brands," said Small Ax Creative Founder and CEO Jon Seidman in a statement.