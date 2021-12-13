-->
  • December 13, 2021

BrandMaker Concludes Allocadia and Hive9 Acquisitions

BrandMaker, a provider of marketing operations software, has acquired fellow marketing technology providers Allocadia and Hive9, enabling it to deliver a complete enterprise marketing operations suite. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"I am delighted to combine the amazing culture, talent, and products from these acquisitions to form a new BrandMaker and to have so many experienced people help lead this company forward," said Mirko Holzer, CEO of BrandMaker, in a communication to employees and customers. "Now we can help our customers across a diverse range of industries bridge the persistent gap between marketing strategy and execution with best-in-class planning, financial, work, asset, and performance management capabilities."

