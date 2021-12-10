Forsta Partners with Phebi.AI for Voice Analysis

Forsta, a customer experience and research technology company, is partnering with Phebi.AI, a voice technology company, to enable research and insights professionals to leverage Phebi's advanced voice analysis technology across qualitative and quantitative research programs on Forsta's insights technology platform.

Phebi provides voice technology and research-based non-conscious analysis solutions, which combine speech recognition, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to understand the true sentiment behind people's voiced opinions. Phebi's AI-driven tool applies behavioral science to detect and analyze emotions based on how people speak, with audio analysis for 24 distinct voice characteristics taking place every three seconds.

"We are thrilled to begin a new and important partnership with Phebi, whose innovative technology further empowers insights professionals to understand the authentic human experiences of their customers and key stakeholders," said Zhana Baleva, managing director of qualitative business at Forsta, in a statement. "Phebi's technology adds great value for customers of the Forsta platform as they seek to uncover the most compelling emotions, opinions, and customer stories from their insights research programs."

Within the Forsta platform, Phebi will enable market researchers to leverage voice analysis in qualitative tools, such as video interviews and digital diaries, and in quantitative research via voice-enabled, open-ended survey questions.