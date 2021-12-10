Peach Integrates with Adobe's Frame.io

Peach, a provider of video advertising workflow and delivery, has integrated with Frame.io, recently acquired by Adobe for $1.275 billion, helping companies create and collaborate from post-production to ad distribution, all in the cloud.

The combination of these two platforms will help mutual customers connect creative and ad distribution workflows. It will allow movement of assets directly from Frame.io into Peach.

"We are extremely pleased to announce this strategic integration with Frame.io. This is an important move for the industry and another key component in fulfilling Peach's goal to help fix how advertising works. This integration is the first of its kind, allowing users to transfer files straight from post-production to quality control and distribution to broadcasters, social, ad server and more," Ben Regensburger, CEO of Peach, said in a statement.

The integration will allow customers to simply grab approved master files in Frame.io and transfer them directly to Peach, and to bring in partners, such as agencies, production, brands, and media owners, to collaborate. The result is a streamlined and connected ad workflow process, improved security, and mproved quality control.