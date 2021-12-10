Infosys Partners with Packable on Direct-to-Consumer Offering
Infosys, a provider ofdigital services and consulting, is partnering with Packable, an e-commerce company, to integrate the Infosys Equinox digital commerce platform with Packable IQ (Packable's e-commerce platform), essentially creating a direct-to-consumer (D2C) solution in a box.
Packable equipped with Infosys Equinox will be better situated to add value to its brand partners via the new D2C-in-a-box offering. Equinox combined with Packable IQ's intelligent pricing, consumer transaction data, smart inventory management, and fulfillment capabilities will create a D2C platform to run and manage e-commerce websitse and operations. It will also enable companies to create curated D2C journeys in weeks.
The Equinox-powered cloud-native D2C platform will create a repository of complementary services that can be integrated with existing core systems or new platforms to deliver headless commerce capabilities coupled with real-time analytics and insights on demand. It will also provide digital advances, including conversational commerce, augmented reality, voice and social commerce, enabling them to engage with consumers through rich and hyper-personalized experiences.
"Our clients are seeking predictive and customized playbooks to win in e-commerce marketplaces. Powerful stories made to stick digitally, smart analytics and algorithms, rich personalized experiences, and staying a step ahead of the consumer are key. They also need platform capability to overcome the inertia of mainstream enterprise technology stacks. We are delighted that the Packable-Infosys Equinox strategic collaboration will enable brands with autonomous capabilities to place the right offerings before the right consumer, at the right moment, and at the right price," Karmesh Vaswani, executive vice president and global head of consumer, retail and logistics at Infosys, said in a statement.
"We're thrilled to partner with Infosys. This exciting partnership marks another milestone in the execution of Packable's strategy of augmenting our D2C platform ecosystem to accelerate brand partners' revenue and profitability across e-commerce channels. As we continue our journey to becoming a public company, we're diligently looking for partnerships to help bring the highest-quality services to customers, and this agreement with Infosys Equinox allows us to do just that," Andrew Vagenas, CEO of Packable, said in a statement.
"At Packable, we are actively deepening our relationships with brand partners of all stripes, from household name consumer product's companies to Digitally Native Brands. This partnership with Infosys Equinox will enable us to provide even more value-additive services to our brand partners, continuing to set them up for success in the age of e-commerce,"Ash Mehra, chief information officer of Packable, added.