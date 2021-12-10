Infosys Partners with Packable on Direct-to-Consumer Offering

Infosys, a provider ofdigital services and consulting, is partnering with Packable, an e-commerce company, to integrate the Infosys Equinox digital commerce platform with Packable IQ (Packable's e-commerce platform), essentially creating a direct-to-consumer (D2C) solution in a box.

Packable equipped with Infosys Equinox will be better situated to add value to its brand partners via the new D2C-in-a-box offering. Equinox combined with Packable IQ's intelligent pricing, consumer transaction data, smart inventory management, and fulfillment capabilities will create a D2C platform to run and manage e-commerce websitse and operations. It will also enable companies to create curated D2C journeys in weeks.

The Equinox-powered cloud-native D2C platform will create a repository of complementary services that can be integrated with existing core systems or new platforms to deliver headless commerce capabilities coupled with real-time analytics and insights on demand. It will also provide digital advances, including conversational commerce, augmented reality, voice and social commerce, enabling them to engage with consumers through rich and hyper-personalized experiences.