MuleSoft Partners with IBM

Through a new partnership with IBM, MuleSoft plans to extend its Anypoint Runtime Fabric, a container service for multicloud and hybrid deployments, to run on the Red Hat OpenShift Kubernetes platform. IBM and MuleSoft plan to deliver increased integrations and solutions around the IBM Z product family to support financial services and other mutual customers. In addition, IBM plans to expand its investment in integration software and industry expertise, increasing the number of MuleSoft-certified professionals in its consulting services organization.

IBM and MuleSoft plan to make it easier to connect, compose, and automate business processes and modernize applications at scale.

MuleSoft already complements IBM Z Digital Integration Hub by allowing customers to securely share current information stored in the Z Digital Integration Hub via reusable APIs and integrate it to external applications. To provide even more options for clients, MuleSoft also provides a CICS connector via the IBM CICS Transaction Gateway.

As part of the IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center, a digital front door to a vast array of tools, training, resources and ecosystem partners, MuleSoft will help joint customers accelerate the modernization of their applications, data, and processes in an open hybrid cloud architecture.