MuleSoft Partners with IBM
Through a new partnership with IBM, MuleSoft plans to extend its Anypoint Runtime Fabric, a container service for multicloud and hybrid deployments, to run on the Red Hat OpenShift Kubernetes platform. IBM and MuleSoft plan to deliver increased integrations and solutions around the IBM Z product family to support financial services and other mutual customers. In addition, IBM plans to expand its investment in integration software and industry expertise, increasing the number of MuleSoft-certified professionals in its consulting services organization.
IBM and MuleSoft plan to make it easier to connect, compose, and automate business processes and modernize applications at scale.
MuleSoft already complements IBM Z Digital Integration Hub by allowing customers to securely share current information stored in the Z Digital Integration Hub via reusable APIs and integrate it to external applications. To provide even more options for clients, MuleSoft also provides a CICS connector via the IBM CICS Transaction Gateway.
As part of the IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center, a digital front door to a vast array of tools, training, resources and ecosystem partners, MuleSoft will help joint customers accelerate the modernization of their applications, data, and processes in an open hybrid cloud architecture.
"The move to digitalization has accelerated, requiring companies to evolve and adapt to increasing customer needs and new technologies. With Anypoint Runtime Fabric, IT can be agile and flexible when change happens by easily deploying in any environment. MuleSoft is pleased to collaborate with IBM to help our joint customers securely integrate, automate, and manage their workflows across environments to respond to the needs of the market at scale," said Meir Amiel, chief product officern of MuleSoft, in a statement.
"As companies modernize their hybrid cloud strategy, they need the flexibility to run and manage their most critical workloads in any cloud environment or on premises. With this relationship and Red Hat OpenShift technologies, we're further helping customers accelerate and automate their integrations with core systems, which can lead to faster development of hybrid cloud applications," said Bob Lord, senior vice president of IBM Worldwide Ecosystems, in a statement.
