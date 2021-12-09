Botco.ai Partners with VerifyTreatment on Insurance Benefits Verification Chatbot

Botco.ai, providers of a conversational marketing platform, and VerifyTreatment, providers of a cloud-based platform for instant insurance verification for the behavioral health industry, have partnered to release of an out-of-the-box chatbot solution that enables healthcare providers to add chatbots to their websites to share benefit status, health coverage, and eligibility information with patients.

An expansion of the two companies' earlier partnership, healthcare providers can add the bot by simply pasting a small snippet of code to their websites.

Already, Botco.ai and VerifyTreatment had partnered to provide healthcare providers with a full-service chatbot solution that could verify insurance benefits through VerifyTreatment while also answering almost any question a prospect might have, whether related to insurance, services, treatments, and more. Now, Botco.ai has released a simplified version of its conversational marketing platform for healthcare providers seeking to verify insurance for prospects who wish to know if treatment is covered by their insurance providers.