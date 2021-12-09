Botco.ai Partners with VerifyTreatment on Insurance Benefits Verification Chatbot
Botco.ai, providers of a conversational marketing platform, and VerifyTreatment, providers of a cloud-based platform for instant insurance verification for the behavioral health industry, have partnered to release of an out-of-the-box chatbot solution that enables healthcare providers to add chatbots to their websites to share benefit status, health coverage, and eligibility information with patients.
An expansion of the two companies' earlier partnership, healthcare providers can add the bot by simply pasting a small snippet of code to their websites.
Already, Botco.ai and VerifyTreatment had partnered to provide healthcare providers with a full-service chatbot solution that could verify insurance benefits through VerifyTreatment while also answering almost any question a prospect might have, whether related to insurance, services, treatments, and more. Now, Botco.ai has released a simplified version of its conversational marketing platform for healthcare providers seeking to verify insurance for prospects who wish to know if treatment is covered by their insurance providers.
"Fast, simple insurance verification removes a huge blocker for prospective patients who are considering healthcare services, especially for addiction and recovery centers, where treatment often isn't covered by insurance," said Jacob Molina, product manager at Botco.ai, in a statement. "Online chatbots provide the fastest and easiest way for patients to get immediate answers to their insurance questions, but many treatment centers don't have the time or resources to put a chatbot on their website. Our latest offering in partnership with Verify Treatment makes it so simple to implement a chatbot solution that literally takes a basic web developer about two minutes. All they have to do is add a couple lines of code to their site and they're done."
"Healthcare centers can't afford to wait on insurance verification when a prospect is in the middle of evaluating their options. They need to be able to verify insurance immediately so they can help every interested prospect right away. We worked with Botco.ai to make insurance verification easy and accessible for any healthcare provider, no matter how small or how few resources they have. Now, healthcare providers can answer the all-important insurance question directly on their website, right away, with no fuss," said Jon Wagner, CEO of VerifyTreatment, in a statement."