Involve.ai Collects a U.S. Patent
involve.ai, providers of an artificial-intelligence-driven customer intelligence platform, has received a U.S. patent for its churn prediction model.
involve.ai's proprietary AI-based churn prediction and growth model combines customer data with machine learning algorithms, enabling the platform to predict when customers might leave or be ready for growth. With in-depth customer health analysis, executives get a deep understanding of the customer journey and what needs to be done to maximize success for both parties.
"Our mission is to empower companies with AI-based customer intelligence that drives transformational growth," said Gaurav Bhattacharya, involve.ai's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "Unlike static spreadsheets and siloed customer data, our proprietary AI technology is continuously trained with each company's nuanced data to deliver the most accurate customer predictions along with actionable insights to drive the right outcomes. Our AI automatically takes care of the manual and tedious back-end work so customer leaders can focus on growing [net revenue retention and net dollar retention]. This patent will help solidify our position as the leader of the customer intelligence movement, and I am truly grateful for everyone involved in making this happen."