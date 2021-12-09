Involve.ai Collects a U.S. Patent

involve.ai, providers of an artificial-intelligence-driven customer intelligence platform, has received a U.S. patent for its churn prediction model.

involve.ai's proprietary AI-based churn prediction and growth model combines customer data with machine learning algorithms, enabling the platform to predict when customers might leave or be ready for growth. With in-depth customer health analysis, executives get a deep understanding of the customer journey and what needs to be done to maximize success for both parties.