ActiveCampaign Updates Its Platform

ActiveCampaign, a provider of customer experience automation, has updated its platform with expanded templates and automatiions.

The new and updated features and functionality includes an email designer and double the number of email templates; pages templates to help companies create landing pages; Sales Engagement Automation that aligns marketing, sales, and customer support; custom objects that allow users to unify and take action on customer data from any integrated solution and trigger automations from that unique data; more than 70 free tools, including templates specifically built for B2B content marketing, website content, email copywriting, communications plan, and storytelling; and an automation library that now holds more than 750 recipes to help businesses implement automations for tasks like setting up consultation calls, failed billing reminders, and responding to pricing and quote requests.