NielsenIQ Acquires Foxintelligence

NielsenIQ is acquiring Foxintelligence, an e-commerce measurement and consumer data analytics company that runs a consumer panel of more than 600,000 active online buyers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"NielsenIQ's ambition is to approach e-commerce holistically. Foxintelligence is instrumental in this strategy, expanding the footprint of our unmatched retail measurement solution. They uncover the online blind spots like marketplaces, category specialists, direct-to-consumer, quick-commerce, and last milers, among others, providing full-market coverage," said Clément Colin, head of international e-commerce measurement at NielsenIQ, in a statement. "We are extremely proud and happy to join the NielsenIQ family. We have been working for over a year on common themes to bring ever more value to our clients, and we will now provide them a more comprehensive and integrated vision of the online and offline marketplace," said Edouard Nattée, CEO and founder of Foxintelligence, in a statement.

The acquisition of Foxintelligence is the latest step NielsenIQ is taking toward providing comprehensive e-commerce data. In September, NielsenIQ acquired Rakuten Intelligence and Data Impact to enhance its e-commerce solution portfolio and scale it globally.