Similarweb Adds Contacts to Sales Intelligence Platform

Similarweb, a digital intelligence company, has enhanced its Sales Intelligence solution with the launch of Contacts, a worldwide database of professional contact information, to help sales teams discover and connect with prospects.

Similarweb Sales Intelligence integrates directly into existing sales workflows and enables sales representatives to identify qualified accounts, connect with the right decision makers and influencers, and engage those prospects, leveraging Similarweb's proprietary digital insights. Contacts allows users to segment leads by job title and department, search for specific contacts, and narrow in on specific geographic locations.

"Now, we deliver both contacts and account context to sales professionals, enabling them to approach their prospects with unique, data-backed talking points that really open doors, said Gal Har Zvi, vice president of Sales Intelligence at Similarweb, in a statement. "With the launch of Contacts, Similarweb Sales Intelligence is truly a game-changer for any organization looking to reach key decision-makers, particularly if they are selling to e-commerce companies, digital media properties, and other digitally native businesses."

Similarweb Sales Intelligence is based on Similarweb's digital intelligence platform, which provides data and insights on everything from website traffic to audience engagement to search and referral data, allowing sales teams to identify and prioritize account targets based on web traffic volume and other data points and enrich their CRM systems.