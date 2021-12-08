Lighthouse PE Launches Version 3.0

LighthousePE today introduced Lighthouse PE 3.0, the next generation of its mobile proximity engagement solution, to help companies drive deeper consumer loyalty and growth in repeat visits and revenue with automated, hyper-personalized mobile push notifications, content, and offers.

"While much of the attention surrounding consumer privacy tends to focus on increasing restrictions on the use of third-party data, what has been largely overlooked is the opportunity to shift focus to opt-in, first-party solutions that respect consumers' privacy and help deliver the kind of value that creates customers for life, especially on mobile devices," said LighthousePE CEO Andrew Steele in a statement. "Big brands already get this, and LighthousePE 3.0 strengthens our ability to deliver that to the rest of the market. What MailChimp and ConstantContact did to make email marketing accessible for the SMB and mid-market, LighthousePE is doing for mobile engagement."

Incorporating more than two years of customer activity and millions of behavior and location data points, LighthousePE 3.0 expands the platform's machine learning capabilities. The new design and capabilities in LighthousePE 3.0 include the following:

A drag-and-drop visual editor to create the logic that automates message delivery;

New Broadcasts module that enables audience segmentation and optimized delivery using dozens of behavioral data points and key motivators, such as time of day and location;

Visual redemption codes and tracking incorporated directly into push notifications to measure customer use and campaign efficacy in real time;

A dedicated back-of-house app for staff that puts customer data at their fingertips, allowing them to create personalized moments on the fly;

Expanded support for the latest generation of Bluetooth beacon technologies, enabling hyper-precise indoor location awareness and notification when customers pick up and examine products on display; and

A customizable dashboard with more than 30 data visualization widgets.