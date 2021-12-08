Precisely to Acquire CEDAR CX

Precisely, a provider of data integrity software, will acquire CEDAR CX Technologies, adding CEDAR's cloud platform, expertise, and scale within hosted managed services to its offerings for wealth management, lending, and insurance. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will allow joint customers to share capabilities across CEDAR CX and the PreciselyEngageOne portfolio, including unified digital customer experiences, document composition, archiving, billing, and payments. Customers will benefit from orchestration, preference management, enhanced communication governance, robust self-service capabilities and deep expertise in data intensive, heavily regulated businesses.