Precisely to Acquire CEDAR CX
Precisely, a provider of data integrity software, will acquire CEDAR CX Technologies, adding CEDAR's cloud platform, expertise, and scale within hosted managed services to its offerings for wealth management, lending, and insurance. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition will allow joint customers to share capabilities across CEDAR CX and the PreciselyEngageOne portfolio, including unified digital customer experiences, document composition, archiving, billing, and payments. Customers will benefit from orchestration, preference management, enhanced communication governance, robust self-service capabilities and deep expertise in data intensive, heavily regulated businesses.
"We enable our clients to easily create relevant, seamless interactive engagements with their customers in a time when it's more important than ever," said Greg Van den Heuvel, executive vice president and general manage of EngageOne at Precisely, in a statement. "By combining our solutions, clients will be able to better leverage data to deepen their own customer relationships. We're excited by the opportunity to combine forces and create a best-of-breed solution that's unmatched in the market."
"We've built a solution tailored to customer needs, from digital CX to real-time and rapid messaging, providing our clients with strong [customer communications management] and hosted managed services capabilities. Joining Precisely and its industry-leading portfolio of data integrity solutions will allow us to scale our existing services to even more customers and industries," said John DiMarco, CEO of CEDAR CX, in a statement.