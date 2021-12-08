Influitive Acquires PostBeyond
Influitive, a provider of engagement software for customer advocacy and online communities, has acquired PostBeyond, an employee advocacy and social selling solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Founded in 2013, PostBeyond enables employees and partners to share relevant content with their social networks to reach, engage, and influence buyers and employees.
"Influitive has seen an increasing demand from our customers for employee advocacy and engagement solutions," said Dan McCall, CEO of Influitive, in a statement. "While our platform handles these use cases today, the ability to acquire a market leader accelerates our product and growth initiatives and will benefit our combined base of customers."
"Today, most companies are using separate solutions to support their customer advocacy and employee advocacy programs, which is inefficient from both a vendor management and cost standpoint," said Julie O'Brien, chief marketing officer of AttackIQ and an Influitive customer, in a statement. "I'm excited to see the combination of Influitive and PostBeyond, which will make it easier and more streamlined for marketing leaders to build relationships and brand awareness in social channels."