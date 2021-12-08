Neustar Partners with BERA on Brand Health Metrics

Neusta is partnering with BERA, providers of predictive marketing technology that links drivers of brand equity to business performance.

The partnership will allow companies and their agencies to integrate brand health metrics, like brand familiarity, regard, meaningfulness, and uniqueness, across Neustar's Marketing Mix Modeling and Multi-Touch Attribution solutions so they can measure the customer journey over time and adjust tactics to improve the short- and long-term drivers of customer acquisition and lifetime value, brand building, and customer advocacy.

This solution is powered by Neustar Optimizer, the closed-loop marketing optimization and consumer insights platform. By integrating with BERA, Neustar Optimizer now seamlessly ties marketing investments to key brand health metrics to ensure clients can better evaluate the real-world impact of branding and its long-term impact on the business.