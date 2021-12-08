Neustar Partners with BERA on Brand Health Metrics
Neusta is partnering with BERA, providers of predictive marketing technology that links drivers of brand equity to business performance.
The partnership will allow companies and their agencies to integrate brand health metrics, like brand familiarity, regard, meaningfulness, and uniqueness, across Neustar's Marketing Mix Modeling and Multi-Touch Attribution solutions so they can measure the customer journey over time and adjust tactics to improve the short- and long-term drivers of customer acquisition and lifetime value, brand building, and customer advocacy.
This solution is powered by Neustar Optimizer, the closed-loop marketing optimization and consumer insights platform. By integrating with BERA, Neustar Optimizer now seamlessly ties marketing investments to key brand health metrics to ensure clients can better evaluate the real-world impact of branding and its long-term impact on the business.
"Neustar's integration with BERA ensures marketers can understand the impact that their marketing investments have on their brand, and it significantly advances the practice of brand advertising,"said Jim Stengel, CEO of The Stengel Company and board member at BERA, in a statement. "Brand purpose as a way of doing business is transformational but requires consistent, real-time, hard data to show that impact on financial results."
"With this partnership with Neustar, we can now help some of the biggest brands in the world tweak their marketing investments to drive the greatest outcomes for their business and ultimately create brands that consumers love," said Henry Tam Jr., senior vice president of global sales and partnerships at BERA, in a statement. "BERA is proven to predict a brand's financial performance. Combine this with Neustar's industry-leading consumer identity and marketing measurement capabilities and you've got something special that creates a ton of value for brands and their agencies."
"Understanding marketing's impact on key brand metrics is critical for the brands that we partner with," said Joe Koudsi, vice president of analytics products at Neustar, in a statement. "Incorporating full-funnel data, such as brand awareness and brand equity measures, dramatically improves the quality of our recommendations and enables brands to get a complete picture of their marketing performance, including the short- and long-term implications of their spend. Our partnership with BERA makes these insights very accessible and allows us to include best-in-class data in our analytics suite."
