Precisely Updates Data360 Govern

Precisely, a provider of data integrity solutions, has updated its data governance solution, Data360 Govern, now fully integrated with Precisely's Trillium Discovery solution, expanding on the recent acquisition of Infogix.

The latest update to the Data360 Govern solution combines the power to create customized data quality and data governance scores with Trillium Discovery's natively embedded data quality metrics

The new release provides additional data quality score enhancements, with updated internal calculation functionality and a self-serve tutorial.