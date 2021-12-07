Precisely Updates Data360 Govern
Precisely, a provider of data integrity solutions, has updated its data governance solution, Data360 Govern, now fully integrated with Precisely's Trillium Discovery solution, expanding on the recent acquisition of Infogix.
The latest update to the Data360 Govern solution combines the power to create customized data quality and data governance scores with Trillium Discovery's natively embedded data quality metrics
The new release provides additional data quality score enhancements, with updated internal calculation functionality and a self-serve tutorial.
"As our customers increasingly focus on building trust in their data, they are turning to the powerful combination of data governance and data quality to mature their data strategy and ultimately build a foundation of data integrity for more confident decision-making," said Emily Washington, senior vice president of product management at Precisely, in a statement. "The integration of Trillium Discovery into Data360 Govern builds upon the data quality functionality already embedded within the solution, giving our customers even more options for building combined data quality and data governance programs."