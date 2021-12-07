ZeroShotBot Launches AI Chatbot

ZeroShotBot has introduced conversational artificial intelligence technology that allows businesses to build chatbots that can be scalable within hours and require no training data.

ZeroShotBot harnesses the power of zero-shot learning, a process by which machine learning models can perform tasks they have never seen before.

"I've studied and worked in the AI industry and recognized that there had to be a better way to create chatbots that doesn't require a lot of time and setup and overhead costs. I strongly believe in the potential of AI and chatbots but felt that the promise of chatbots has to date outstripped reality," said Jason Mars, founder and CEO of ZeroShotBot, in a statement. "With ZeroShotBot our aim is to democratize chatbots as we know it by completely rethinking from the ground up how AI chatbots work. ZeroShotBot is the first chatbot that is truly accessible for businesses of all sizes, especially for small businesses, which is the engine of our economy. Easy and quick to set up, affordable for all budgets, and simply more effective, ZeroShotBot is the dawn of a new era in customer service."

ZeroShotBot features include the following:

Natural language processing and recognition through zero-shot learning;

Integration with any enterprise application;

A full suite of security features;

Real-time chat monitoring and reports; and

Scalable platform architecture on a multi-tenant platform that supports the deployment of thousands of chatbots to accommodate fluctuations in service demand.

"When we found out about ZeroShotBot we thought it would be a huge expensive investment but were pleasantly surprised how affordable it was to put up a ZeroShotBot AI chatbot. Within the first few hours of our implementation, ZeroShotBot helped us close a sales lead without any human interaction," said Tanja Lewit, president of Alternate E Source, in a statement. "ZeroShotBot let us build, deploy, and maintain a chatbot rapidly and cost-effectively without coding. It is important for our organization to distribute information regarding medical conditions that is based on scientific fact and medical evidence, and ZeroShotBot enables us to do this reliably," said Peter Lowes, co-executive director of ForBetterHealth, in a statement.

ZeroShotBot currently offers plans starting at $40 per month, with a 14-day free trial, and includes the following: