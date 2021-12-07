AppsFlyer Partners with Intel on Privacy Cloud

AppsFlyer is collaborating with Intel to build the AppsFlyer Privacy Cloud, allowing multiple entities to bring their data together based on their own business logic, guidelines, and privacy requirements while leveraging a privacy-preserving tech stack, including aggregated advanced privacy (AAP), aggregated conversion modeling (ACM), data clean rooms, privacy preserving cryptographic solutions, predictive analytics, and others.

AppsFlyer's collaborating with Intel will leverage the hardware-enhanced crypto acceleration in Intel's 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable platform to significantly speed up computation for the Privacy Cloud's advanced homomorphic encryption (HE) applications.

Homomorphic encryption (HE) is a technique for enabling computation and collaboration on private and sensitive data through end-to-end encryption, allowing private data computation without the need to decrypt the data.

AppsFlyer will be able to migrate parts of the Privacy Cloud Data Clean Rooms to a zero-trust cryptography solution, while preserving backward compatibility interfaces.