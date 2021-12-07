Dynata Acquires Ameritest

Dynata, a provider of first-party data platforms for insights, activation and measurement, has acquired Ameritest, a brand and advertising research consultancy, to help clients measure the effectiveness of their advertising messages. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Adding Ameritest's capabilities enables Dynata to improve its advertising from early-stage image and message development to audience activation and ad campaign optimization. The platform provides first-party data and dynamic dashboard reporting, displaying the effectiveness of advertising across all media channels and platforms, including social, over-the-top, mobile, and digital.