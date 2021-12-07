Bambuser Introduces One-to-Few
Bambuser today introduced the One-to-Few initiative, a full-loop approach that allows retailers to cater live video shopping across all digital touchpoints and invite selected customers to join an interactive shopping experience with two-way video and audio.
One-to-Few provides a digital space where products can be showcased and masterclasses and workshops can be hosted.
The One-To-Few solution consists of a dashboard for setting up shows and inviting guests, a live studio for managing event broadcasting, and a player embedded on the retailer's website. The experience is streamed in a landscape format (horizontally) and is primarily intended for viewing on a laptop or tablet, but can also be viewed on mobile. Retailers can highlight and compare products directly on screen, and all participants will be able to add items to cart and interact via two-way video, audio, and chat.
One-to-Few can also be used with Bambuser’s One-to-Many and One-to-One solutions.
"Bambuser continues to lead the way in immersive and human online experiences with Full-Loop, the world's first and only live video shopping ecosystem. It's a product suite that enables brands to customize their live commerce offering with enriching and engaging customer experiences to suit any type of sale," said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser, in a statement.
Bambuser is currently testing the One-to-Few solution with selected customers, including retailer Kjell & Co, which is already using One-to-Many and One-to-One.
Related Articles
Bambuser Adds to Live Video Shopping
26 Oct 2020
Enhancements add ecommerce capabilities to retailers' live streaming initiatives.
Bambuser Augments Live Video Shopping Platform
05 Feb 2021
New Features in Bambuser's Live Video Shopping Platform focus on increasing viewership of retailers' shoppable live streams.
Bambuser Launches Social Multistreaming
08 Jun 2021
Bambuser Social Multistreaming helps retailers bring Live Video Shopping Events to Facebook, YouTube, and other social channels.