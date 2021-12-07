Bambuser Introduces One-to-Few

Bambuser today introduced the One-to-Few initiative, a full-loop approach that allows retailers to cater live video shopping across all digital touchpoints and invite selected customers to join an interactive shopping experience with two-way video and audio.

One-to-Few provides a digital space where products can be showcased and masterclasses and workshops can be hosted.

The One-To-Few solution consists of a dashboard for setting up shows and inviting guests, a live studio for managing event broadcasting, and a player embedded on the retailer's website. The experience is streamed in a landscape format (horizontally) and is primarily intended for viewing on a laptop or tablet, but can also be viewed on mobile. Retailers can highlight and compare products directly on screen, and all participants will be able to add items to cart and interact via two-way video, audio, and chat.

One-to-Few can also be used with Bambuser’s One-to-Many and One-to-One solutions.

"Bambuser continues to lead the way in immersive and human online experiences with Full-Loop, the world's first and only live video shopping ecosystem. It's a product suite that enables brands to customize their live commerce offering with enriching and engaging customer experiences to suit any type of sale," said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser, in a statement.

Bambuser is currently testing the One-to-Few solution with selected customers, including retailer Kjell & Co, which is already using One-to-Many and One-to-One.