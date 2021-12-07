MuleSoft Unveils Universal API Management Capabilities
MuleSoft, an integration and API platform provider, today introduced universal API management capabilities that enable IT teams to create, manage, and govern any API across any environment and technology.
The universal API management capabilities, including Anypoint Flex Gateway, API Manager, API Experience Hub, API Designer with event-driven capabilities, and API Governance, are built directly on Anypoint Platform, MuleSoft's unified platform for integration, API management, and automation.
"In today's increasingly digital, work-from-anywhere world, companies now have to manage and compose thousands of APIs spanning different teams, environments, and technologies. MuleSoft's new universal API management capabilities on Anypoint Platform bring companies closer to achieving the composable business vision by allowing them to choose and integrate best-of-breed solutions and compose new services using any API. With consistent enterprise security and management of APIs across all environments, teams can innovate, scale, and deliver new digital experiences without restraint," said Meir Amiel, chief product officer of MuleSoft, in a statement.
Related Articles
MuleSoft Updates Anypoint Platform with DataGraph
18 May 2021
With the new Anypoint DataGraph, developers can use a single GraphQL query instead of writing multiple API requests.