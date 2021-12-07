MuleSoft Unveils Universal API Management Capabilities

MuleSoft, an integration and API platform provider, today introduced universal API management capabilities that enable IT teams to create, manage, and govern any API across any environment and technology.

The universal API management capabilities, including Anypoint Flex Gateway, API Manager, API Experience Hub, API Designer with event-driven capabilities, and API Governance, are built directly on Anypoint Platform, MuleSoft's unified platform for integration, API management, and automation.