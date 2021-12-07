Madison Dearborn Partners Acquires Zilliant

Madison Dearborn Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm, will acquire Zilliant, a provider of price optimization, price management, and sales guidance software. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The market for price optimization and management solutions has reached an inflection point, as the explosion of digital commerce and the acceleration of digital transformation are driving company leaders to seek out scalable, intelligent pricing and sales solutions," said Greg Peters, president and CEO of Zilliant, in a statement. "We are excited to partner with the MDP team, who shares our commitment to further drive this next stage of innovation and growth in this increasingly important and rapidly evolving market worldwide."

"We have followed Zilliant for years and are impressed by the company's tremendous track record of optimizing value for its customers," said Scott Pasquini, managing director and co-head of the MDP Telecom, Media & Technology Services team, in a statement. "With its industry-leading cloud-native software and customer success, Zilliant is delivering the highest level of value to customers across the market. We look forward to working with Greg and the Zilliant team to accelerate the growth of the company and enable its continued delivery of innovative software solutions that address the full spectrum of pricing and sales challenges for customers around the world."