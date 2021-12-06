Mystifly Launches MystiPay
Mystifly is launching MystiPay, a payment and settlement solution for the travel industry, in partnership with Diners Club International.
The new partnership sees Diners Club as the payment facilitator for purchases made through MystiPay.
"We have always taken a holistic approach in solving the airline industry challenges. The partnership with Diners Club International complements our goal to reduce airline payment costs and settlement time for bookings done through Mystifly's airline retailing platform" said Rajeev Kumar, founder and CEO of Mystifly, in a statement.
"We are excited about the Mystifly partnership and the opportunity to offer the airline industry a new lower cost payment option. The partnership is testament to the important role Diners Club International has in the airline and travel space, offering benefits to travel intermediaries and airlines alike," said Matt Sloan, vice president of international markets at Diners Club, in a statement. "We look forward to working with Mystifly on this new global initiative."