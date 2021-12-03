Boatyard Adds Features to Its Customer Service Platform

Boatyard, providers of a customer experience platform designed for the marine industry, has enhanced its platform with photo and video sharing, one-click status updates, integration with Outlook and Google Calendar, and a fully-integrated web application that lets boat owners place service requests 24/7 from any of its customers' websites.

"Our goal is to eliminate unnecessary administrative work for service teams while creating remarkable customer experiences for boat owners," said Nathan Heber, CEO of Boatyard, in a statement. "The release of our new dashboard and web app is the next step on our mission to transform the boat service experience."

Boat owners can now request service appointments, share scheduling preferences, submit payment information, and upload photos and videos directly from the website of any boat dealer or marine business. The web app is fully-integrated with Boatyard's customer experience platform, so team members are immediately notified when a new service request is received. From there, it only takes a couple of clicks to send status updates, chat with a customer, share photos and videos, schedule service, assign jobs to team members, or process payments.

During Boatyard's private beta, early users of the new platform saved an average of 10 minutes per service order.