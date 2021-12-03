Persado Partners with Carahsoft to Bring Its Content Management Tech to Government Agencies

Under a new partnership, Carahsoft Technology, a government IT solutions provider, will serve as Persado's master government aggregator, making its artificial intelligence-driven content platform available to the public sector through Carahsoft's NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), OMNIA Partners contracts and reseller partners.

"We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to bring the power of Persado's AI to government agencies," said Mike Maiorana, senior vice president of public sector strategy and sales at Persado, in a statement. "We have proven huge uplifts in conversion rates for our existing commercial customers, and I can see that benefiting communications, marketing, and customer experience teams in every government agency. Persado's AI-enhanced messaging for web, email, social, and SMS will drive significant improvements in citizen awareness, trust, and adoption of government services."

Persado will also partner with government communications and marketing professionals to enhance the content creation process to target constituents and measure and report on the communications results for the programs they are promoting.