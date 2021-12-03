DirectOffer Launches Audio Tours and OfferGrid

DirectOffer, a real estate technology startup, has launched a mobile marketing and communication solution, including the company's Audio Tours and OfferGrid features. .

"DirectOffer was built for real estate professionals and brokerage firms looking to give their professionals a competitive edge," said DirectOffer CEO and Founder Katie Lappe in a statement. "We provide a completely digital platform that allows agents to share, organize, and brand more information about themselves and their listings while also enabling them to manage their businesses more effectively and capture leads on their listings at no additional cost."

With DirectOffer's patent-pending Audio Tours, agents can record and embed mini podcasts into each listing photo.

OfferGrid provides transparency around the interest in a listing, creating increased competition among buyers. Agents can also use the platform to organize and track offers of interest.

"Our lead generation, communications, and innovative tools were built to provide a cost-effective way for agents to deliver a custom buying and selling experience while winning more business,,"said Mark Allen, chief strategy officer of DirectOffer, in a statement.

Agents can use DirectOffer’s in-app messaging to centralize all communications with clients. Subscribers also receive a 30-minute lead time on their buyer leads at no additional cost.