Treasure Data’s CDP for Service Integrates with Genesys

Treasure Data, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, has made its CDP for Service available on Genesys AppFoundry, a dedicated marketplace for customer experience solutions.

Treasure Data's CDP for Service provides a central location for customer data that can be sent directly to the Genesys Cloud CX. The data integration, which includes Genesys Cloud Chat, Genesys Cloud Email, and Genesys Cloud Phone Calls, enables agents to have more engaging, personalized conversations with customers.

"With the right data and suggestions at-hand, the contact center can be a key revenue generator by equipping agents to upsell customers in conversations and deepen the overall relationship," said Thomas Kurian, head of new markets at Treasure Data, in a statement. "We're pleased to grow our relationship with Genesys. AppFoundry is the ideal marketplace for Treasure Data to expand its footprint among contact centers and improve the quality of customer interactions across all touchpoints."

With the integration, customer service agents gain the following: