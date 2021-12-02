Bloomreach and Fast Partner to Make Digital Marketing Shoppable
Bloomreach, provider of the Commerce Experience Cloud, and Fast, an online checkout experience solutions provider, are partnering to drive seamless, one-click checkout across companies' digital marketing channels.
Fast Login and Fast Checkout are now available for all Bloomreach Engagement customers to embed into email, text messages, and retargeting ads.
"By integrating Fast Checkout with Bloomreach Engagement, we're able to remove friction to make it easier for consumers to check out anywhere with one click. No more redirects or adding an item to your cart," said Domm Holland, CEO and co-founder of Fast, in a statement. "We know this will have a huge impact for sellers and go a long way in driving a better experience for their customers.">
"Bloomreach Engagement plays a critical role in how our clients engage and inspire their customers. In partnering with Fast, we can now streamline their customer journeys from inspiration through to conversion," said Brian Walker, chief strategy officer of Bloomreach, in a statement. "We look forward to bringing the benefits of Fast to the businesses we serve and seeing the enhanced commerce experience and results this partnership will generate for our clients and their customers around the world."