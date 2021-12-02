NetBase Quid Acquires Rival IQ
NetBase Quid, a provider of consumer and market intelligence, has acquired Rival IQ, a social media analytics provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Rival IQ delivers analytics, automated insight generation, and competitive benchmarking across every major social channel. It will expand the NetBase Quid suite to include consumer feedback capabilities with competitive benchmarking across all owned and earned channels.
"We are excited to have this stellar team and strong product and service offering as part of our growing family," said NetBase Quid Chairman and CEO Peter Caswell in a statement. "Social listening is our cornerstone, and as we expand our leadership into the consumer marketing intelligence space, this investment helps us continue to deliver market-leading offerings to additional market segments.;"
"NetBase Quid's market-leading social listening and consumer intelligence solutions are a perfect match for our social analytics and benchmarking capabilities," said John Clark, CEO of Rival IQ, in a statement. "We're thrilled to share that Rival IQ has joined forces with NetBase Quid, as this is a huge step forward for our company and customers. Together, our valued customers and employees will unlock a holistic view of brand perception on social media and beyond."
"NetBase Quid and Rival IQ are crucial parts of how the Ayzenberg Group's Marketing Science team derives deep consumer and market insights," said Jocelyn Harjes, vice president of insight and analytics at Ayzenberg, in a statement. "We are very excited for the announcement and looking forward to the additional benefits that the combination will deliver in product innovation and value."