ACTO Integrates Life Sciences Education Platform with Veeva CRM
ACTO, provider of an education platform for life sciences, is partnering with Veeva Systems in an integration that leverages Veeva CRM data, such as sales reps' territories and product focus areas, to deliver more relevant training content to field teams.
ACTO's integration with Veeva CRM helps reps hold value-based in-person and virtual conversations with healthcare providers. ACTO helps life sciences companies onboard sales reps and medical science liaisons. The ACTO and Veeva CRM integration provides a single sign-on and user-sync experience.
"The ACTO omnichannel education platform has proven its value during the pandemic, and our deepening partnership with Veeva CRM will further support the life sciences industry's shift to a hybrid go-to-market strategy," said ACTO CEO Parth Khanna in a statement. "We know that preparedness and readiness for an agile work environment are vital in empowering field reps to have deeper remote conversations with doctors and also to deliver quick, focused messaging in person when possible."