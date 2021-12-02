ACTO Integrates Life Sciences Education Platform with Veeva CRM

ACTO, provider of an education platform for life sciences, is partnering with Veeva Systems in an integration that leverages Veeva CRM data, such as sales reps' territories and product focus areas, to deliver more relevant training content to field teams.

ACTO's integration with Veeva CRM helps reps hold value-based in-person and virtual conversations with healthcare providers. ACTO helps life sciences companies onboard sales reps and medical science liaisons. The ACTO and Veeva CRM integration provides a single sign-on and user-sync experience.