PossibleNOW Integrates Do-Not-Call Compliance Platform with Five9

PossibleNOW, a provider of consumer regulatory compliance and consent and preference management solutions, has made its Do-Not-Call (DNC) compliance platform technology DNCSolution available to Five9 and its cloud contact center customers.

DNCSolution provides compliance with all contact methods, including call, email, text, and mail, scrubbing contact lists and databases against Do Not Contact registries such as Do Not Call, Do Not Email, Do Not Text, and Do Not Mail. DNCSolution helps mitigate the risk of being out of compliance with TCPA, CASL, and CAN-SPAM regulations.