PossibleNOW Integrates Do-Not-Call Compliance Platform with Five9
PossibleNOW, a provider of consumer regulatory compliance and consent and preference management solutions, has made its Do-Not-Call (DNC) compliance platform technology DNCSolution available to Five9 and its cloud contact center customers.
DNCSolution provides compliance with all contact methods, including call, email, text, and mail, scrubbing contact lists and databases against Do Not Contact registries such as Do Not Call, Do Not Email, Do Not Text, and Do Not Mail. DNCSolution helps mitigate the risk of being out of compliance with TCPA, CASL, and CAN-SPAM regulations.
"PossibleNOW is the leading provider of helping companies who conduct outbound calling campaigns comply with state and federal marketing compliance," said Scott Frey, CEO of PossibleNOW, in a statement. "We can process very large amounts of data in real time, providing granularity to the various laws as well as existing exemptions, helping Five9 customers maintain compliance while maximizing their marketing reach."
"By integrating PossibleNOW's DNCSolution with the Five9 platform, we have made it easy for our joint customers to access world-class scrubbing technology, ensuring further compliance across the board," said Walt Rossi, vice president of business development at Five9, in a statement.