Jivox Launches IQ Blaze and Data Clean Room

Jivox, a provider of digital marketing technology, has updated its Jivox IQ platform to help companies optimize consumer engagement across their paid and owned media channels, made possible through a new integration with the Snowflake Data Cloud.

This upgrade, codenamed Blaze, involved a complete redesign of the core event processing infrastructure. This infrastructure collects consented real-time consumer engagement events from ads delivered by Jivox as well as data collection endpoints on company websites or apps.

By pairing this new scalable event processing technology with Snowflake, Jivox IQ gains scalability and performance.

"As third-party cookies go away from the digital marketing ecosystem, and with increasingly more media platforms turning into walled gardens, brands that want to control their own destiny must invest in strong campaign data management infrastructure in order to enable audience creation, attribution, and measurement of their own," said Diaz Nesamoney, founder and CEO of Jivox, in a statement. "Brands have for too long outsourced their data and attribution needs to various platforms (e.g., media platforms). Today, they cannot afford to do so anymore. As the media world becomes increasingly fragmented, consumer journeys are no longer trackable across those platforms."

Jivox IQ Blaze High Performance Analytics (HPA) includes the following:

Unlimited scale of report execution due to multinode clustered database and data warehouse architecture;

Five times higher query performance compared to Jivox IQ's first-generation single-node data warehouse; and

The ability to create ad-hoc reports without having to wait for batch reporting processes to complete.

Jivox also updated its IQ Blaze Data Clean Room (DCR), which helps companies with segmentation, attribution, and conversion tracking analytics using data from Jivox IQ-executed campaigns. Jivox IQ Blaze DCR now includes the following capabilities: