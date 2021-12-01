Basis Partners with Cuebiq to Help Companies Re-Engage Customers Lost to COVID Lockdowns

Basis Technologies, a provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today launched a capability to help companies re-engage customers who lost interest because of COVID-19.

The Basis platform was integrated with Cuebiq audience segments of pre-COVID in-person shoppers to re-engage them on any digital channel. These lapsed audience segments consist of customers who interacted with companies prior to March 2020, the onset of the pandemic in the United States.

Cuebiq provides lapsed audience segments for vertical categories such as quick-service restaurants, retail, lifestyle, travel and hospitality, automotive, and more that regularly drive conversions from in-person interactions.

Cuebiq partners with mobile app providers for anonymized location data that it analyzes to understand consumer behaviors and preferences. A double-verified approach evaluates users' dwell time at selected locations to help distinguish between a drive-by and an actual visit.

"Cuebiq aims to deliver accurate geo-behavioral customer data at scale. The lapsed segments we've created can help brands reconnect with customers whom they've lost touch with due to pandemic restrictions on in-person visits," said Rus Ackner, chief marketing officer of Cuebiq, in a statement. "By leveraging Cuebiq's geospatial data, Basis is able to provide marketers with reliable and unbiased performance analysis."

The Basis platform is composed of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. Its capabilities include ad buying via programmatic, vendor-direct, search, and social.